tTech, Cargo Handlers led gains on Friday | Loop Jamaica

tTech Limited and Cargo Handlers traditionally illiquid stocks led gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on Friday.

The IT services company gained 12 per cent to close at $4.50 followed by Cargo Handlers up 8.0 per cent to $7.63 on the day.

The top declining stock was KLE Group down 14 per cent to $1.99 and SSL Venture Capital down 14 per cent to $0.82.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,043.74 points (0.26 per cent) to close at 396,600.96.

The JSE Index advanced by 1,283.57 points (0.33 per cent) to close at 392,230.29. The Junior Market Index declined by 14.88 points (0.44 per cent) to close at 3,338.02. The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 4.71 points (2.30 per cent) to close at 200.01.

The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.45 points (0.47 per cent) to close at 96.05. The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 0.31 points (0.31 per cent) to close at 100.64.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 90 stocks of which 33 advanced, 45 declined and 12 traded firm.

Market volume amounted to 43,961,963 units valued at over $452,795,426.22. Caribbean Producers Jamaica was the volume leader with 31,319,726 units (71.24 per cent) followed by First Rock Capital (USD) with 10,000,000 units (22.75 per cent) and Proven Investments USD with 6,460,229 units (14.70 per cent).