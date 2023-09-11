tTech donates library to Reddie Children’s Home Loop Jamaica

Children and caretakers at the Reddie Children’s Home got a literary surprise with a donation from tTech Limited of a fully equipped library to the home.

The library was available in time to celebrate World Literacy Day on September 8, 2023, and follows the managed IT service provider’s pledge made earlier this year to adopt the children’s home.

The newly established library, furnished with bookshelves fervently hand-built and installed by tTech’s CEO Norman Chen, was equipped with a diverse collection of books donated by the tTech staff, along with educational materials, chairs and knapsack racks, among other things to create an inspiring, comfortable and conducive learning and recreation environment.

“tTech believes that education and literacy are fundamental rights that every child deserves, so when we came up with the idea to establish the library and began preparing the space a month ago, we aimed to ultimately make the children’s lives a little easier and certainly, more enriched,” noted Marsha Bucknor, tTech Limited’s Marketing & Sales Manager who led the handover.

“One of the goals we strive for at tTech is continuous improvement, so we were keen on creating a space at the Home for the children where they can explore the world through literature and meaningful activities and expand their horizon so they can grow, evolve and continue to improve as well,” she added.

Bucknor noted that, among other uses for the space, the company would be able to facilitate and support homework assistance and continuous reading programmes for the children.

Reddie Children’s Home is a 53-year-old private facility located in Kingston that currently houses approximately 25 children between the ages of 4 to 12 years old. The ongoing relationship between tTech Limited and the home reflects tTech’s long-term commitment to community development, especially in the Downtown Kingston area, which the company calls home.

Clover Reddie-Brown, the home’s founder and manager expressed gratitude from the children and staff for the initiative.

Noting the timeliness of the project for addressing the children’s needs, she revealed how the transformation of the space would help to organise and streamline their after-school activities and engage in meaningful recreation.