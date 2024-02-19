tTech kicks off trading week at $2.49 Loop Jamaica

Technology stock tTech Ltd led Friday gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) otherwise marked by heavy swings.

tTech gained 23 per cent to $2.49 but with thin volumes. It was followed by Blue Power up 15 per cent to $3.35, Sygnus Real Estate up 14 per cent to $0.080, and Sterling Investments up 13 per cent to US$0.017.

The top declining stocks were Eppley down 25 per cent to $5.90, followed by 138 Student Living down 15 per cent to $184.45, Paramount Trading down 13 per cent to $1.29 and Purity down, nine per cent to $2.01.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 794.65 points (0.23 per cent) to close at 348,365.56 points and the volume traded amounted to 13,497,585 valued at $74,697,555.66.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 807.06 points (0.24 per cent) to close at 335,848.38 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,234,717 valued at $63,291,889.08.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 4.31 points (0.11 per cent) to close at 3,812.89 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,262,868 valued at $11,405,666.58.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 0.21 points (0.08 per cent) to close at 254.01 points and the volume traded amounted to 178,798 valued at $56,397.96.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 110 stocks of which 58 advanced, 38 declined and 14 traded firm. The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 13,497,585 units valued at $74,697,555.66.

The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 178,798 units valued at $56,397.96.

The volume leaders were Wigton Windfarm, Transjamaican Highway, and JMMB Group.