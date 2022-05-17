tTech Limited continues thrust to support girls in ICT project | Loop Jamaica

Managed IT Services provider tTech Limited recently partnered with the STEAMHouse Network to carry out a girl-focused Information and Communications Technology (ICT) initiative – ‘CreatHER’.

The CreatHER initiative, which was launched in celebration of Girls in ICT Day on May 6, 2022, saw approximately 100 girls, ranging from grades nine to 12 from several high schools across Jamaica participating in the programme.

tTech Limited provided sponsorship for $150,000 towards the activities, which will continue throughout the year.

tTech’s passion for youth development and education was foremost in their decision to join this CreatHER initiative, especially as the wide gender gap in the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) fields remains a pressing issue both locally and globally.

tTech’s Marketing Manager, Gillian Murray – who mentored some of the girls from Eltham High, stated: “as an advocate for women in technology and being a woman in technology myself, I am pleased to see all these girls doing well and expressing interest in the field. That’s why tTech has committed to providing not only financial support, but opportunities for youth seeking to pursue careers in Information Technology”.

Murray continued, noting that STEAMHouse’s quest for gender equity within the STEAM areas is a shared one. She openly praised the initiative, saying “like STEAMHouse, we are keen on inclusivity because we know that the field of Technology requires people of all skills and backgrounds. So, whether you are a creative, a strategist, a coder or even in a tech marketing position like myself – you are needed”.

Some of tTech’s capable female team members were also on hand to mentor the girls. Among the wealth of knowledge departed, Human Resource Manager, Moneshe Hutchinson, shared with the Glenmuir High girls the importance of establishing a network among themselves as they grow in the field, to offer each other support where they are underrepresented.

Marketing Associate, Samantha Morgan, advocated to the Haile Selassie and Papine High girls for a more rounded approach to selecting their career path by exploring different interests and gaining experience in the different STEAM areas.

The students were delighted about the day’s activities and expressed many thanks to the organisers and the company.

Samoiah Russell, a lower sixth form student at the St Jago High School stated: “I was led into tech from observing relatives like my father and uncle who are technicians and rely heavily on IT and various programmes to carry out their jobs. Today’s session has opened my mind to so many opportunities that are available in IT where I can channel my interests and I am so thankful that Moneshe, who is also from our alma mater, took the time to encourage us and explain how we can invest in ourselves and build our profiles and advance ourselves in the fields that we want to enter”.

She continued, saying “I’m grateful that an IT company like tTech took the time to share some of their knowledge with us girls who want to one day make an impact in the spaces they operate in”.

The STEAMHouse Network, as the brainchild of tech enthusiast and former Miss St Catherine Festival Queen, Godiva Golding, aims to among other things provide a hub for STEAM learning in Jamaica while facilitating project-based learning activities and strategies to local youth and teaching robotics and coding. In keeping with these goals, CreatHER was organised to develop technology skills for girls through a series of free in-person workshops focusing on coding, digital design and artificial intelligence, as well as to provide some much-needed mentorship to the girls in attendance.