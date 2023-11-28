tTech revenues up 20% in Q3 Loop Jamaica

Managed IT Services provider tTech Limited has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

The company reported revenues of $117.6 million, marking an increase of 20.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

Year-to-date, the company’s profits have reached $354 million, representing an increase of 24.9 per cent over 2022, while net profit attributable to shareholders stands at $18.6 million, a turnaround from the $10.3 million loss in 2022. tTech’s CEO, Norman Chen, expressed satisfaction with the results, emphasising that they represent a third consecutive profitable quarter for the company and a welcomed departure from the challenges of 2022.

“These results showcase the success of our strategic initiatives implemented at the start of the year and the dedication of our team to seeing them through.”

Chen credits the execution of a recovery strategy crafted in the final quarter of 2022, which emphasised team engagement, customer-centricity, and the company’s focus on offering advanced cybersecurity solutions as factors contributing to the turnaround in 2023.

Providing further insight into the company’s focus, Chen, who assumed the role of tTech’s CEO in 2023 and led the charge for the company’s new strategic approach, stated, “In this landscape of ever-evolving cybersecurity challenges, our positive performance throughout the year is testament to our commitment to a security-first approach.”

“By actively working to meet the challenges of the digital age head-on and providing cybersecurity solutions for our clients to mitigate threats, we have forged lasting partnerships with them and capitalized on new opportunities that enabled us to surpass our budget targets.”

With the imminent implementation of the Data Protection Act on December 1, 2023, the company anticipates sustained growth in the demand for Advanced Security Solutions. Chen also highlighted the increasing demand for advanced security solutions with the full implementation of the Data Protection Act on December 1, 2023, and anticipates sustained growth in this area.

Looking ahead, tTech said it remains committed to executing its strategy to achieve short and long-term goals.

“We will continue to invest in our people, solutions, and processes to drive value creation for our stakeholders, customers, and society,” Chen said.