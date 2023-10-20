tTech starts Friday’s trading with stock price opening at $2.18 Loop Jamaica

tTech led gains on Thursday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The managed IT services firm gained 28 per cent to $2.18 after rising from new 52-week lows.

It was followed by Edufocal up 24 per cent to $2.13, CAC2000 Ltd up 15 per cent to $4.48, and Salada Foods up 12 per cent to $3.08.

The top declining stocks were First Rock US dollar shares down 9.5 per cent to US$0.04, Jamaican Teas down 8.0 per cent to $2.30, Blue Power group down 8.0 per cent to $2.70, and MFS Capital Partners down 8.0 per cent to $1.79.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 2,806.14 points (0.86 per cent) to close at 329,996.31 points and the volume traded amounted to 20,776,533 valued at $71,259,555.63.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 2,954.52 points (0.95 per cent) to close at 315,397.91 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,370,228 valued at $39,980,721.94.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 4.65 points (0.12 per cent) to close at 3,903.72 points and the volume traded amounted to 14,406,305 valued at $31.3 million.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 106 stocks of which 43 advanced, 37 declined and 26 traded firm.

The JA Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 20,776,533 units valued at $71.3 million.

The overall volume leaders were Mailpac Group, Edufocal and Wigton Windfarm.