TTMS advises against sharing misleading weather, storm warning posts

11 June 2025
Image credit: TTMS/Facebook.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has confirmed that there is no storm warning in effect at this time; however, an Adverse Weather Alert-Yellow Level remains in effect until 4pm today, Wednesday. 

In a statement, the TTMS also advises the public that a post from ‘Trinidad Weather Watch’ sharing misinformation about the weather and urging people to leave work early is misleading and should not be circulated.

The TTMS noted that it is Trinidad and Tobago’s national meteorological service and the government division responsible for issuing tropical storm and hurricane warnings to the islands and coastal waters of T&T and the islands and coastal waters of Grenada and its dependencies (Carriacou and Petit Martinique), and is no way associated with ‘Trinidad Weather Watch’.

The TTMS indicated further that official alerts, watches and warnings in effect for Trinidad and Tobago can be viewed on its website here or the World Meteorological Organization Severe Information Centre.

“As the wet and hurricane season progresses, members of the public are advised to refrain from sharing storm warning information from unauthorized sources,” the TTMS said. 

