Tufton cites need for ‘balance’ in defending end of DRMA measures | Loop Jamaica

In defending the Government’s decision to decommission the COVID-19 protocols under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, said the risks associated with lifting the measures were carefully assessed by the ministry.

Tufton said at the end of that analysis, the need for balance was decided on to ensure the wellbeing of citizens in general.

The health minister said the mandatory COVID-19 testing of travellers will not be reviewed at present, despite the rise in coronavirus cases locally.

Tufton was responding to critics who have argued that given Jamaica’s low vaccination take-up, with just 25 per cent of the population being fully inoculated, the lifting of the protocols was premature.

“There is a level of risk in every decision that is taken, and we start from the premise that we recommend or make policy around the COVID response that attempts to balance the critical interests that (when) combined, makes up a society and how a society functions,” said Tufton.

“But there is also recognition that in making that decision, there are risks or levels of risks that are involved,” he declared.

The minister was speaking at Thursday’s virtual COVID conversation press briefing to address the current rise in coronavirus cases possibly caused by the highly transmissible BA.2 omicron variant which has been detected in Jamaica.

In further defence of the Government’s stance on ending the mandatory COVID requirements under the DRMA, Tufton argued that the country must now get back to normal as much as possible, “because after two years, we were really under stress as a society.

“There were several side effects affecting our economy, our country, (and) our children not going to school. So, the relaxation was intended… to achieve that balance,” he said.

The minister reminded that though the mandatory elements of the COVID protocols were discontinued, the continued practice of mask wearing, sanitisation and social distancing are strongly recommended.

“The mask mandate is not a recommendation not to wear a mask. While there is a risk by saying you don’t have to… the management of that risk is up to you to say, ‘I will wear one (when) I think I’m at risk’, and I think that is an attempt at balance,” he suggested.