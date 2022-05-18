Tufton confirms that Jamaica in the fifth wave of COVID-19 pandemic | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica is in the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, who spoke at the regular virtual COVID-19 Conversation on Wednesday morning.

The minister said data indicate that the fifth wave started on April 20, but the authorities needed to go through and analyse the information before making it public. He said this takes approximately two weeks.

“On review of the epidemiological data, I can confirm that Jamaica is currently experiencing the fifth wave of COVID-19. This is based on the review of the epidemiological curves for confirmed COVID-19 cases and reproductive rates to identify the inflection point for increased cases,” Tufton said.

According to Tufton, it is being surmised that the fifth wave is due mainly to the Omicron sub-variant BA2, with an increase in the proportion of the sub-variant in the population and the higher transmissibility.

He said over the last 24 hours, Jamaica has had 147 confirmed new cases, bringing the total number of cases on record to 133,250.

In the latest update as well, two deaths which took place between February and April 2021, have also been confirmed as having been from COVID-19.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 locally stands at 3,013, with 333 deaths still under investigation, and another 255 having been declared as having been coincidental COVID-19-related deaths.

Tufton said the positivity rate remains high and over the last 24 hours stood at 17.6 per cent, with a seven-day average positivity rate of 25.6 per cent.