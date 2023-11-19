Tufton expresses regret at passing of Professor Winston Davidson Loop Jamaica

Tufton expresses regret at passing of Professor Winston Davidson Loop Jamaica
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has expressed deep regret at the passing of Professor Winston Davidson on Sunday.

In a release, Tufton described Davidson as “an advocate for public health, a scholar, and one who provided leadership in various areas of health, including his passion for telemedicine.”

The minister further remembers Davidson him for his support and advice during the COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed condolences on behalf of the ministry and the health sector to his wife, daughters, other family members and associates.

 Davidson was a public health specialist and telemedicine research pioneer who also served as Professor, Public Health and Health Technology and Head of the University of Technology (UTech) School of Public Health and Health Technology.

He received his medical training from the University of the West Indies (UWI) during the period 1965 to 1971, and was successful in the American Examination for Foreign Medical Graduates in 1971.

He also received his Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (DTM&H) from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, University of Liverpool, England in 1975.

He was a founding member of the Jamaica Public Health Doctors’ Association and similarly the Jamaica Menopause Society, and a former President of the Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ).

