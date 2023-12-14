Tufton must address claims by former UHWI chairman – Opposition Loop Jamaica

Opposition spokesperson on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais Guy says that recent claims by the former chairman of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) board, Wayne Chai Chong, regarding ministerial interference in the hospital board’s work, are severe and could indicate misbehaviour.

In a statement yesterday Dr Guy highlighted the former chairman’s account of events leading to his resignation, suggesting a pattern of improper behaviour during the recruitment of a new chief executive officer for the hospital.

Dr Guy called for a public explanation from Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton about his involvement in the recruitment process. He emphasised that it is the board’s responsibility to ensure transparency and that the minister should not have interfered.

“Dr Tufton’s dubious actions warrant further clarification,” he added.

The Opposition spokesperson previously stated that this recruitment issue strained relations between the minister and the board while potentially affecting the wider healthcare system. After hearing Chai Chong’s statement, Dr Guy is increasingly concerned about potential disruptions at the hospital due to conflicts among management and medical staff.

He said that by installing a new Patrick Hylton-led board won’t resolve this situation and remains concerned about ministerial interference preventing the recruited CEO from taking up their position.

He further questions Dr Tufton’s claims about board dysfunction and personality clashes, as they have been refuted by Chai Chong’s detailed account.

In conclusion, Dr Guy asserted that the Opposition needs assurance of a stable working environment at this crucial healthcare institution serving a significant portion of Jamaica’s population.