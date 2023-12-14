Tufton must address claims by former UHWI chairman – Opposition Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Tufton must address claims by former UHWI chairman – Opposition Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Entertainment activities banned in six St Elizabeth communities

12-y-o girl from St Catherine reported missing

Giannis scores franchise-record 64 points to help Bucks beat Pacers

Court overturns woman’s 2-decade-old convictions of murdering her kids

Clarendon College dominate Mona High 4-0 to win Olivier Shield

HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Alleged court bomb prankster granted bail

PSG advance in tense finish to Champions League group; Newcastle out

$1 million surprise for Port Antonio Primary

Wray and Nephew returns as title sponsor for KSAFA leagues

‘McKay’ slapped with several charges, including murder, in May Pen

Thursday Dec 14

24°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Opposition spokesperson on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais Guy

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Opposition spokesperson on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais Guy says that recent claims by the former chairman of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) board, Wayne Chai Chong, regarding ministerial interference in the hospital board’s work, are severe and could indicate misbehaviour.

In a statement yesterday Dr Guy highlighted the former chairman’s account of events leading to his resignation, suggesting a pattern of improper behaviour during the recruitment of a new chief executive officer for the hospital.

Dr Guy called for a public explanation from Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton about his involvement in the recruitment process. He emphasised that it is the board’s responsibility to ensure transparency and that the minister should not have interfered.

“Dr Tufton’s dubious actions warrant further clarification,” he added.

The Opposition spokesperson previously stated that this recruitment issue strained relations between the minister and the board while potentially affecting the wider healthcare system. After hearing Chai Chong’s statement, Dr Guy is increasingly concerned about potential disruptions at the hospital due to conflicts among management and medical staff.

He said that by installing a new Patrick Hylton-led board won’t resolve this situation and remains concerned about ministerial interference preventing the recruited CEO from taking up their position.

He further questions Dr Tufton’s claims about board dysfunction and personality clashes, as they have been refuted by Chai Chong’s detailed account.

In conclusion, Dr Guy asserted that the Opposition needs assurance of a stable working environment at this crucial healthcare institution serving a significant portion of Jamaica’s population.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Opposition calls on banks to ensure proper functioning of ATMs

Christmas

Some vendors sold out at Suga Lifestyle’s Christmas Connection

Jamaica News

$23 million renovation at Seville Heritage Park

More From

Sport

Clarendon College dominate Mona High 4-0 to win Olivier Shield

Clarendon College extended their dominance in schoolboy football by defeating Mona High 4-0 in the Olivier Shield, securing the title of all-island champion and the best team in the country.
This m

Jamaica News

See also

Two 15-y-o Portmore girls gone missing from one location

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Qwanese Mullings and 15-year-old Laquesha Ball, both of Milton Road, Portsmouth, Portmore in St Catherine, who have been missing since Monday, Decemb

Christmas

Christmas Countdown: Can you guess Glen Campbell’s fave Xmas memory?

… 12 Days to Go

Business

Scotia surges with headline profits of $17.2 billion

Scotia Group has reported headline profits $17.2 billion for the year ended October 31, 2023, representing an increase of 67 per cent over the previous year in a performance buoyed by growth across al

Jamaica News

Nine months more in prison for Tamarind Farm escapee

Nathan Whitter, the inmate who escaped from the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre in Spanish Town, St Catherine in October of this year, was on Friday sentenced to nine months in prison for the

Sport

Wray and Nephew returns as title sponsor for KSAFA leagues

J Wray & Nephew Limited, through its brand Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, has returned as title sponsor for the Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) Major League competition

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols