Tufton orders audit of Enhanced Health Delivery Product Loop Jamaica

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has raised concerns that the Enhanced Healthcare Delivery Product is being abused, and has ordered an audit of the programme.

The Government launched the initiative in 2019 to help reduce waiting times at public health facilities.

“I am of the belief that this system has outlived its useful purpose in many ways. I think it is also potentially the subject of abuse and we are going to have to deal with it. In fact, I have asked the permanent secretary (Dunstan Bryan) to write to the auditor-general to do an audit of the programme because I need to satisfy myself that the programme is not being abused,” said Tufton.

He was speaking at the official launch of the ministry’s Compassionate Care programme for the Cambridge Health Centre in Cambridge, St James recently.

The health minister is also concerned about reports from patients that equipment at hospitals, such as CT scan and X-ray machine, are often broken down.

“I am concerned that the equipment within the hospitals are breaking down too easily, and it leads me to wonder if some of that breakdown is not a function of neglect, complacency or deliberateness. Part of that audit is going to have to be, if you have a new CT scan machine or a new X-ray machine, what is the service level arrangement that you have in place to deal with that? Why would it be breaking down so often as reported by patients?” the health minister asked.