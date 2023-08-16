Tufton ready to take action against relatives of social patients but.. Loop Jamaica

The Government is awaiting a definitive position from the Attorney General’s chambers before taking legal action against persons who have abandoned their family members at the island’s public hospitals.

However, it appears that the Government may not be able to pursue such action until legislative changes are made, says Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton.

He declared last year that the Government would be taking action to address the situation where persons released from care at hospitals–referred to as social cases–are taking up the much-needed bed spaces at medical institutions.

The issue came to public attention earlier this week after a video went viral showing what the People’s National Party described as patients in “dehumanising conditions” at the Cornwall Regional Hospital, and the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) said many of those were social cases.

Tufton, speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, provided an update on the health ministry’s push to deal with people guilty of abandoning their loved ones at public hospitals.

“We have been waiting for a definitive position from the Attorney General’s office.

“The indicative position has been that we may not have jurisdictional responsibility to pursue the matter at that level, and it may mean legislative changes, but I have not gotten that firmly as yet, which is what has prevented us from going to the courts already, because I had queued up the team, and we were willing to outsource it to a legal team,” Tufton explained.

He said the ministry’s decision to take legal action was not an attempt to target such patients, but rather to hold their relatives accountable for their actions.

“I just want to say that it is not an attempt at targeting the victims, who are the people that have been abandoned, (but) it is an attempt of recognising the responsibility of their significant others, whether it’s their children or otherwise, especially in the case where these persons have assets,” said Tufton.

“Remember enuh, a lot of them (social patients) have assets; they have their house, they have land, they have a pension that is coming to them, and it is utilised by their relatives or significant others… not to their benefits,” he added.

Explaining that he has spoken to a number of these persons classified as social cases, Tufton said once someone speaks with them and they provide details on where they are from and who their relatives are, “you fully appreciate a lot more of the dilemma we face”.