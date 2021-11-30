Tufton scolds researchers for lack of advocacy | Loop Jamaica

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton is imploring health researchers to start emphasizing advocacy for the studies that they have undertaken, to positively impact society.

Tufton, who was addressing the recent opening session of the 12th Annual National Health Research Conference at Jamaica Pegasus, challenged the health researchers to start tackling contradictory messages by using data from the respective studies.

According to Tufton, in developing countries such as Jamaica, advocacy should be more important to researchers than getting published in academic journals, as it would accomplish best practices that are suitable for these countries.

“Advocacy is as important as the work, otherwise the work qualifies for the shelf and to those who would hope to benefit from the work, they don’t know that the work exists in the first instance or if they do, they know too little to understand exactly how, it can change their lives or impact their world,” Tufton said.

“I have long concluded that the credit for research should not be a function of the academic journal that you get published in, in a developing country frankly, which unfortunately sometimes it doesn’t apply in strict academic term, to who does good work.

“In a developing country context, credit should be given based on the application of research, to the challenges faced in everyday life. I am one for applied research. I am big on applied research because that is the relevance of our context. We need to solve problems and we need to help people, Jamaicans and communities,” he continued.

Tufton stated that advocacy would help Jamaicans live a better quality lives by eating right, managing alcohol intake, getting regular checkups and taking medication to the end to prevent antimicrobial resistance.

According to Tufton, it is research that has enabled him to advocate on controversial issues such as limiting sugary drinks in schools, tobacco control and alcohol abuse.

“As minister and the chief flag bearer of policy, I am expected to talk more and to take on controversial issues. I don’t have a problem confronting stakeholders’ interests that I think may need to strike a balance, between their own interest and the interest of public health.

“One of the reasons why advocacy is so important is because you cannot deemphasise advocacy when you have to confront others, who place a lot of resources and efforts in their own advocacy. Whether to advertise or the promotion of their own interest and their lifestyles,” Tufton said.

He tasked the researchers, some of who were also online, to engage in constructive conflicts using data to be persuasive while providing sufficient information that will complete the studies.