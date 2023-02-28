Tufton signs deal with UK company for digitised medical record system Loop Jamaica

Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton on Tuesday inked a deal with The Phoenix Partnership, a UK-based company for the provision of a digital system that will keep patients’ medical records.

The Electronic Health Records (EHR) system is being implemented as part of the Health Systems Strengthening Programme for which Jamaica has received a loan of US$50 million from the Inter-American Development Bank.

The deal that was signed at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine is valued at $5 million, according to Dr Tufton. The system will be implemented at the hospital and will see patient treatment become more efficient as authorised medical personnel would have access to critical medical information for patients.

EHR is a fundamental building block of the modern practice of healthcare delivery. It will, among other things, allow healthcare providers access to review a patient’s full medical history via a database, whether at a health centre or hospital.

Tufton said with this system each patient shall have one medical record that would follow the individual throughout his life. “In this instance, the one patient one record principle is very simple; it means that wherever you go your health record travel with you and we cannot overemphasise the benefit of that,” Dr Tufton said.

The health minister said that he has travelled to countries where the system is in place and he is convinced that it will improve the delivery of medical care in Jamaica.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Jacqueline Wright-James said that the system would improve waiting time for patients and medical professionals would have accurate up-to-date information, which would prevent the duplication of work done and files.

“We all know about those notes on patients’ files ‘please send original notes’ or when we have to do investigations all over again because we did not see a complete file,” Dr Wright-James said.

General Manager Caribbean Country Department, Jamaica Country Office Inter-American Development Bank, Tariq Alli highlight the need for data security.

“The ministry of health and wellness has been supporting the development of a policy and legal framework that governs the collection, use and disclosure of personal health information under strict data protection standards. This is key to ensure that patient’s data is protected,” he said.

Dr John Parry, who is representing The Phoenix Partnership, expressed pleasure working with Jamaica and promise to deliver a world-class system.