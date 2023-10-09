Tufton warns Jamaicans that it is illegal to attack fogging workers Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans are being urged not to attack persons employed to carry out fogging activities island-wide, given past reports of such attacks, resulting in serious injuries to the employees.

The Health and Wellness Ministry has ramped up fogging activities nationally in an effort to eradicate mosquitoes, this amid an outbreak of dengue fever locally.

Speaking during Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Portfolio Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, said there have been instances of workers entering communities and being either stoned or verbally abused by residents, often due to fear.

Tufton underscored that the abuse of fog workers is illegal and prosecutable.

“I want to take this opportunity to encourage the citizens of communities to welcome the workers. Don’t shun them or, worse, don’t be aggressive or violent towards them,” Tufton pleaded.

In instances where persons have respiratory or other health challenges, he said they should resort to certain measures to protect themselves (from the fogging), such as using a damp or wet cloth to cover their nose and mouth, to avoid any adverse effects during the fogging exercises.

Other persons can also wear a mask, Tufton advised.

Meanwhile, the minister explained that the fogging schedule that has been crafted by health officials has been increased to seven days per week based on the parish assessment of communities that are at high risk.

Additionally, a daily fogging schedule by parish is circulated on the ministry’s website.

Tufton said persons who think their community needs to be added to the schedule can call or send a note through the website.

Jamaica declared an outbreak of dengue fever on September 23.

According to the latest figures from the Health Ministry, there are 1,117 presumed, suspected and confirmed cases.

Of that number, 160 cases of the mosquito-borne virus have been confirmed, with one dengue-related death being recorded so far.

The Government, through the ministry, has since allocated some $300 million towards dengue mitigation efforts island-wide.