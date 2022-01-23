Turkish journalist detained after ‘insulting’ President Erdogan in a TV interview

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A Turkish journalist has been sent to prison for “insulting” the nation’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sedef Kabas was arrested in Istanbul on Saturday following a live interview on the opposition TV channel Tele1 last Friday, according to Turkey’s state broadcaster Turkish Radio and Television, TRT Haber.

Kabas used traditional Turkish proverbs to make references to Erdogan without actually giving the President’s name.

“A crowned head gets wiser, but we see that it is not true,” she said in reference to Erdogan’s nearly 20 years in power since becoming prime minister then president.

She then said: “When a cattle enters a palace, he will not be a king, but that palace becomes a barn.”

