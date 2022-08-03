Turks & Caicos to host Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship Loop Jamaica

The Turks & Caicos Islands Golf Association (TCIGA) along with the Caribbean Golf Association (CGA) were thrilled to announce that the 65th Annual Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship (CAGC) will be held in Providenciales, August 1 to 5 at the Royal Turks & Caicos Golf Club.

Nine Caribbean-member countries have committed to sending their ten-best amateur players to vie for the coveted Hoerman Cup – Men’s Division and George Teale Trophy – Ladies’ Division, in a highly competitive three-round medal play event.

Teams from the Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands and USVI, will be competing this year.

The objective of the golf associations is to promote golf throughout their respective countries and, through the sport – to teach the principles of honesty, hard work and responsibility to young people taking up the game.

Through the years many junior golfers have risen through the junior ranks, some gaining college scholarships, and a select few – like Stephen Ames now residing in TCI – having very long and lucrative professional careers.

The past two years have seen a massive resurgence in the popularity of golf, and the organisers are very proud that the TCIGA will host the major Caribbean event of the year.

“We look forward to this event being a springboard for the fundraising and promotion of golf within the Turks & Caicos Islands for an enhanced junior development program,” stated TCIGA President Fraser Dods.

The headline sponsor of the CAGC is the recently opened Ritz-Carlton, which has generously provided luxe accommodation for the visiting players.

The five-star Ritz-Carlton on Grace Bay offers multiple dining options and other resort amenities including two pools, a spa, a fitness centre and non-motorised water sports.

The Royal Turks & Caicos Golf Club has kindly cleared the golf schedule for this event to take place, allowing for a wave of gratitude from the promoters of the event.

On behalf of the Royal Turks & Caicos Golf Club, Provo Golf Club, Director of Golf Dave Douglas further expressed gratitude.

He stated “the Royal Turks & Caicos Golf Club would like to congratulate the Turks & Caicos Islands Golf Association, President Fraser Dods and his committee for their effort and vision required to host this 65th Championship. We are delighted to be their host venue for the third time over the last 23 years”.

Other sponsors include Grace Bay Car Rentals, Graceway IGA, Island Printing, The Wine Cellar, Beaches Turks & Caicos, Misick & Stanbrook, Seven Stars Resort & Spa, Stanbrook Prudhoe, Carlisle Supplies, Miller Simons O’Sullivan, Grant Thornton, BCQS, Grace Bay Resorts, Hartling Group, H20 Resort, Hugh G O’Neill & Company, Lady Grace, Meridian Trust, Regency-Christies, The Agency, and Turks & Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty. Restaurant sponsors include Pepper Town Caf?, SharkBite Bar & Grille, and Somewhere Caf? & Lounge.

With planning well underway and TCIGA team try-outs now complete we look forward to hosting this event for the third time. We are very thankful for all our generous sponsors within the TCI community who always come together to show their support in time of need.