Turnonthelight, Cruella rule in divided Miracle Cure Sprint | Loop Jamaica

Oneil Mullings booted home a two-timer at Caymanas Park on Saturday including a come-from-behind win astride TURNONTHELIGHT in division one of the Miracle Cure Sprint for fillies at five and a half furlongs.

CRUELLA closed from off the pace to land division two, benefitting from fast splits set by JAHSENDBLESSINGS, who got rid of KATALINA and BUFF BAY but was nailed at the wire.

Restricted to non-winners of two races, the event exposed a huge class difference in the respective sections. Division one was clocked in 1:09.3. CRUELLA won division two in a quicker 1:08.0.

In division one, ROCKET LILY, pressured by LADY PUJARIE down the backstretch, kicked clear with Omar Walker off the home turn but was caught at the wire, going down by a neck to TURNONTHELIGHT, who straightened fourth and closed fast to collar the long-time leader.

TURNONTHELIGHT, who won at odds of 5-2, closed Mullings’ two-timer on the 11-race card after he had earlier booted home 10-1 outsider CASUAL AFFAIR to a second consecutive upset victory at five furlongs straight in the sixth event.

CRUELLA, partnered by Dick Cardenas, turned for home ninth in the 11-horse field and closed strongly inside the final furlong to overhaul JAHSENDBLESSINGS, who lost second at the wire to RING CHARMER.

Racing continues on Sunday with a 10-race card.