Twenty-year-old Yashecia Campbell from Bronz Avenue, Kingston missing Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
39 minutes ago

Twenty-year-old Yashecia Campbell, otherwise called ‘Yash’, of Bronz Avenue, Kingston 8 has been missing since Friday, August 18.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Grants Pen Police are that at about 8:15 am, Campbell was last seen at home wearing a white spaghetti-strapped blouse, blue jeans pants, and a pair of black shoes. She has notbeen heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yashecia Campbell is being asked to contact the Grants Police at (876) 755-1597, police 119 emergency number to the nearest police station.

