Twin Triumph: Michkail and Michkoy Richards make ICAJ/ACCA history Loop Jamaica

In a remarkable feat, identical twins Michkail and Michkoy Richards have achieved a historic milestone by jointly winning the prestigious Susil Jain Award at the recent ICAJ/ACCA Joint Graduation Ceremony held October 28, 2023, in Kingston.

What sets this achievement apart is that Michkail and Michkoy, at just 22 years, were the youngest recipients of their cohort to successfully complete all 13 professional exams in two years.

Speaking of their journey to these exceptional achievements, Michkail expressed determination to attain the award from the outset.

“We were informed about the Susil Jain award shortly after joining KPMG, fresh out of high school. KPMG has a proud legacy of having many past awardees, and it was our intention to continue the legacy. After starting the programme, our shared goal was not only to complete the exams simultaneously but also to make history by both receiving this award. It is an immensely proud moment for our family, the Ardenne High family, the ICAJ family and the KPMG family, as it marks yet another fulfilling achievement,” he shared.

The joint achievement comes as no surprise as the Richards twins have been inseparable- since their early years – attending the Kensington Primary School together through to Ardenne High School and now into tertiary studies. It was their shared interest in mathematics during their tenure at Ardenne High that naturally led them to pursue a career in accounting. Before leaving, the brothers topped Accounting Level 2 during their Mock CAPE exams, and Michkoy achieved a top-three ranking in Management of Business (MOB), while Michkail topped Economics alongside another student.

However, the journey to success was not without its challenges. Michkoy acknowledged the difficulties they faced while balancing work and studies.

“Pursuing the ACCA qualification while working in the audit sector demanded an immense amount of willpower and determination. Late nights after work became a common occurrence, especially as exam dates approached. Weekends were no longer solely for relaxation but dedicated to intense study sessions,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Michkail said he viewed those challenges as a part of his personal development.

“As I immersed myself in the accounting field, I gained a profound understanding of the underlying principles and values that govern the profession. I firmly believe that these principles and values will continue to shape me into the man and professional I aspire to become,” he said.

In acknowledgement of their relentless efforts, the Interim Head at the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Caribbean, Paula Marcelle-Irish, commended the twins and the other distinguished awardees. Alongside the twins, Patrick Pinnock was awarded the Strategic Professional Level Award for being the top-performing student in his cohort. Meanwhile, Shaqueim Cameron received the Jasper Burnett Award for obtaining the highest mark in paper P3-Business Analysis on the first attempt. Michkail also received the Raphael E Gordon Award for obtaining the highest mark in paper F9 – Financial Management on the first attempt. “Witnessing twins Michkoy and Michkail Richards, alongside two other outstanding young men, receive this year’s top awards was truly inspiring. I urge each of you, especially the award recipients, to embrace your roles as mentors to offer guidance to other students on their ACCA journey or to encourage young persons to embark on a rewarding career in Accounting and Finance with ACCA,” Marcelle-Irish stated.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica (ICAJ) President Eric Scott congratulated the Richards twins on their exceptional achievement.

“The ICAJ is immensely proud of the dedication and hard work demonstrated by Michkail and Michkoy. Their record-breaking accomplishment is a testament to their unwavering commitment to the field of accounting. As they embark on their professional journey, we wish them every success and have no doubt that their futures will continue to shine brightly,” Scott said.

Looking forward, Michkoy offers valuable advice to young individuals interested in pursuing a career in accounting. He emphasises, “Accounting and auditing require a strong work ethic, unwavering determination, and disciplined dedication. In the field of auditing, you’ll discover that you learn something new nearly every day, and this knowledge is invaluable for a future in the world of business and accounting. It’s a path that demands a genuine interest and commitment, and while it may present challenges, the ultimate reward lies in the wealth of knowledge and experience gained.”

Having aced the ACCA exams, the twins now have set their sights on new heights, with Michkail aiming to attain his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

They are also dedicated to gaining extensive experience in the leadership aspects of auditing to further enhance their professional development.

Michkail and Michkoy’s success and unwavering commitment to their chosen field exemplify the qualities of dedicated and driven young professionals who are determined to make a significant impact in the world of finance and auditing.