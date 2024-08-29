Two 14-y-o girls gone missing in separate sections of the island

The police and relatives and other concerned persons relative to two missing 14-year-old girls, are anxiously seeking to connect with the teens who were last seen in two different sections of the island.

In St Catherine, an Ananda Alert has been activated for Nickayrah Pennicottof Hibiscus Avenue, Windsor Heights, Central Village in the parish, who has been missing since Friday, August 23.

She is of light complexion, medium build and is about 154 centimetres (five feet one inch) tall.

Reports from the Central Village police are that about 6:30 am, Nickayrah was last seen at home wearing a pink tube top and black tights.

She has not been seen or heard from since then.

All efforts to contact her have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nickayrah Pennicott is asked to contact the Central Village police at 876-984-2644, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.

In St James, an Ananda Alert has been activated for Tishawna Johnson of Syngnum Road, Rosemount in the parish, who has been missing since on Wednesday, August 28.

She is of complexion slim build and about 142 centimetres (four feet nine) inches tall.

Reports from the Mount Salem police are that about 6am, Tishawna was last seen last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown, and she has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tishawna Johnson is being asked to contact the Mount Salem police at 876-684-9080, the 119 police emergency, or the nearest police station.