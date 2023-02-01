Two 14-year-old boys Charged with stealing over 100k in electronics

Black Immigrant Daily News

Teenagers Charged with Building Breaking & Larceny

On Tuesday 31st January, the police arrested and jointly charged two 14-year-old boys of Bendals for allegedly breaking into an electronic store in St. Johns.

It is alleged that sometime between June 8 and September 12, 2022, the duo illegaly gained entry into the store and stole several mobile phones, laptop computers, headphones, printers, speakers, and other electronic items all to the value of EC $119,595.91.

The matter is being referred to the Child Justice Board.

