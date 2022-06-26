Two adults, child die in early morning fire in Trinidad | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Photo credit: Pearl Bedassie/Facebook

Three people including a child perished in an early morning house fire in Gasparillo, Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday.

The victims were identified as 72-year-old Everlina Miller, 22-year-old Tender Grant and five-year-old Amy Chatergoon.

According to reports, around 2:15am 29-year-old Nikita Baptiste of Caratal Road, Gasparillo was at home when she was alerted by smoke emanating from a room on the second floor of the house.

She raised an alarm and contacted the Fire Services.

A party of officers of the Mon Repos Fire Station Headquarters South responded.

The officers extinguished the blaze.

However, the two-storey structure was completely destroyed.

The house was occupied by 14 people.

The remains of two people, including that of a five-year-old girl, were found downstairs.

Officers believe they were trying to escape.

Two other occupants were injured and taken to the San Fernando General Hospital via the Fire Services’ Ambulance.

Two vehicles were also destroyed.

Investigators were on Saturday trying to determine the cause of the fire.

