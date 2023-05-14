Two arrested for recent double murder in Hopewell, Hanover Loop Jamaica

Commander for Area One, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers, has disclosed that two men have been arrested in connection with last week’s double murder in Hopewell, Hanover.

“There are two persons who have been arrested and charged in custody,” ACP Chambers said in the parish on Saturday.

He said the police are on top of the situation, which started out with lottery scamming, then morphed into two rival gangs in the community.

Last Sunday, gunmen shot and killed two women, Malgarata Samuels and Shari Distin, in the community.

Two other person were shot and injured in the incident.

This was followed by the killing of a construction worker in the community on Friday.