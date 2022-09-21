Two bikers die from bizarre motor vehicle crash Loop Jamaica

The carnage continued on the nation’s roads with a collision on the Retreat main road in Little London, Westmoreland that claimed the lives of two men on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Balford Tomlinson of Norman Manly Boulevard, Negril in Westmoreland and 18-year-old Domick Brown, a landscaper of Hopewell, Hanover and Little London in Westmoreland.

Reports from the Negril police are that about 12:20 pm, Brown and Tomlinson were driving motorcycles along the roadway, with them heading in the opposite direction.

It was reported that on reaching a section of the main road, Brown crashed into a BMW motorcar, and then collided with Tomlinson’s motorcycle.

Brown, Tomlinson and the driver of the BMW motorcar all sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital, where Brown and Tomlinson succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the BMW motorcar was treated and released.

The Westmoreland police are probing the accident.