Two children among seven killed in vehicle crashes last week – RSU Loop Jamaica

Two children, including a two-year-old girl were among seven people who were killed in motor vehicle crashes across the country over the one-week period that ended Friday, May 31.

A 16-year-old boy who was working as a delivery person, also perished.

The information was released on Friday by the Island Traffic Authority’s Road Safety Unit (RSU) in its latest daily bulletin.

The statistics reveal that overall, 170 people have been killed in 146 fatal crashes since the start of the year. The numbers represent a three per cent reduction in fatalities when compared to 2023, or six fewer deaths. Fatal crashes are down nine per cent.

The 16-year-old died on May 25, succumbing to injuries he received the day before.

According to the RSU, the teenager was driving his motorcycle along the Point main road in St Elizabeth on May 24 when he collided with a Honda Civic motor car. He died while being treated in hospital the following day.

The two-year-old girl who was a passenger in a Toyota Axio motor car was killed in a bizarre four-vehicle crash along the Whithorn main road in Westmoreland on May 29. Also killed was the driver of a Toyota Succeed motor car who it is said was responsible for the collision.

It is alleged that the Toyota Succeed motorcar overtook a line of traffic and collided head-on with the Toyota Axio motorcar which resulted in an International Prostar motor truck colliding into the rear and left side of the Toyota Succeed motorcar. The Toyota Succeed then continued in the right lane which resulted in a third impact with the right front section of a Sinotruck Howo motor truck.

The driver of the Toyota Succeed and a female passenger from the Toyota Axio motorcar were pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.

The other road users killed in the last seven days were two other motorcyclists, a private motor vehicle driver and a pedestrian.

Meanwhile, the RSU is reporting that pedestrians currently account for 19 per cent of the road users killed as of May 31. Motorcyclists account for 32 per cent, private motor vehicle drivers account for 16 per cent and private motor vehicle passengers account for 11 per cent.

Vulnerable road users – pedestrians, pedalcyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders – account for 62 per cent combined, of the road users killed as of May 31.

Of those killed in road crashes this year, 86 per cent were male and 14 per cent female.