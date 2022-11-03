Two ‘Cokes’ on West Kingston persons of interest list Loop Jamaica

The Kingston Western police are listing several individuals as persons of interest. They are:

1. Tajay Freeman, otherwise called ‘Weng’

2. Lester Coke

3. Christopher Coke Jr, otherwise called ‘Titty Man’

4. Ryan Bembridge, otherwise called ‘Little Blacks’

5. Dwayne Grant, otherwise called ‘Billy’

6. ‘Ready Ready’

The police said the individuals have been identified by detectives as persons who may be able to assist them with ongoing investigations into crimes committed in the division.

In a release, the police said several attempts have been made to contact them at their known addresses and phone numbers, but the efforts have been unsuccessful.

The men have been asked to make contact with detectives at the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) by 6pm on Friday, November 4.

In addition, anyone with information that can assist the investigations is being asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF ) tip line at 811, or the nearest police station.