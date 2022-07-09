Two COVID deaths, 120 new cases, 17.3% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Two COVID deaths, 120 new cases, 17.3% positivity rate
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
1 hrs ago

Jamaica recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Friday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September 2021 to June 2022 were also recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,155.

A 77-year-old woman from St Catherine and a 96-year-old woman from St Ann are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of a COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

There were 66 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 91,582.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 143,865.

Notably, the island recorded a 17.3 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 68 are females and 52 are males, with ages ranging from one to 92 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (51), St Catherine (23), St James (nine), St Thomas (eight), St Mary (six), Manchester (five), St Elizabeth (five), Hanover (three), Portland (three), St Ann (three), Clarendon (two), Trelawny (one), and Westmoreland (one).

There are 19 moderately ill patients, 12 severely ill patients and two critically ill patient among 1,244 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 99 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.

