Two COVID deaths, 147 new cases; 17.6% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 147 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Tuesday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred from February to April 2021, were also recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,013.

Two St Catherine males, aged 36 and 69 years, are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of one COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health authorities.

There were 118 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 85,512.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 133,250.

Notably, the island recorded a 17.6 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 84 are females and 63 are males, with ages ranging from 15 days to 97 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (54), St James (33), St Ann (17), St Catherine (15), Westmoreland (nine), Clarendon (eight), Trelawny (four), St Mary (three), Hanover (three), and St Elizabeth (one).

There are 15 moderately ill patients, two severely ill patients and one critically ill patient among 2,186 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 79 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.