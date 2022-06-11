Two COVID deaths, 285 new cases, 29.6% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 285 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Friday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred from May 2021 to April 2022 were also recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,082.

A 72-year-old man from St Ann and a 95-year-old woman from St Catherine are the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

The separate deaths of five COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials.

There were 191 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 88,616.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 140,203.

Notably, the island recorded a 29.6 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 161 are females and 124 are males, with ages ranging from two days to 92 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (80), St Catherine (54), St Ann (34), St James (29), St Elizabeth (19), Clarendon (17), Manchester (14), St Thomas (13), Portland (nine), Hanover (seven), Westmoreland (six), and Trelawny (three).

There are 36 moderately ill patients, 10 severely ill patients and three critically ill patient among 2,822 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 138 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.