Two COVID deaths, 39 new cases, 8.6% positivity rate recorded Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Coronavirus
Loop News

2 hrs ago

The island’s COVID-19 indicators continue to trend in the right direction, as hospitalisations and daily infections associated with the respiratory illness continue to decrease.

At the same time, Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate is trending just above the international benchmark of five per cent, with an 8.6 per cent rate being recorded on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is also reporting that the island recorded 39 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Tuesday afternoon.

Two COVID-19 deaths that occurred in September were also recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,314.

Two Kingston and St Andrew men, aged 80 and 88 years, are the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 83 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 99,125.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 151,791.

Notably, the island recorded an 8.6 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 25 are males and 14 are females, with ages ranging from three to 100 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (17), Clarendon (five), Westmoreland (five), St Catherine (four), St Ann (two), Trelawny (two), Manchester (two), and St James (two).

There are 18 moderately ill patients, two moderately ill patients and one critically ill patient among 586 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 64 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.

