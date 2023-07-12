Two-day Christmas in July trade show opens at AC Marriott Hotel Loop Jamaica

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett will deliver the keynote address at today’s official opening of the 9th staging of the annual Christmas in July trade show at the AC Marriott Hotel in New Kingston.

The annual initiative encourages the purchase of authentic local products by stakeholders in the tourism sector and corporate Jamaica looking for gifts for clients and staff.

Christmas in July is a collaborative effort of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, through its division, the Tourism Linkages Network. Key partners include Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association, Jamaica Business Development Corporation and the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association.

The tourism minister has announced that 175 small and medium tourism enterprises will participate in the annual trade show which will showcase a wide range of authentic Jamaican-made gifts and souvenir items. The two-day show which will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day will conclude on Thursday.

Bartlett is urging Jamaicans looking for the perfect corporate Christmas gift to purchase products on display at what he has described as “this highly-anticipated event”.