Two days missing: Cops want help to find St Catherine teacher Loop Jamaica

Twenty-nine-year-old Dannielle Anglin, a teacher of Hellshire Park, Portmore in St Catherine, has been missing since Monday, May 13.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hellshire police are that Anglin was last seen at home about 5:50am. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dannielle Anglin is asked to contact the Hellshire Police Station at 876-952-3572, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.