Two dead after car ploughs into parked truck in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

Two persons – a man and a woman – died as a result of injuries they sustained in a motor vehicle collision along the Northern Coastal Highway in Falmouth, Trelawny on Sunday, August 7.

The deceased have been identified as 31-year-old Cherylee Payne, a hairdresser of Lilliput, and 24-year-old Maurice Thomas of Rose Heights, both in St. James.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 3:00 am, a Mazda Demio motorcar was travelling to Montego Bay, when on reaching a section of the Wiltshire main road, the motorcar collided in a Hino motor truck,which was parked on the left of the roadway.

Payne and Thomas, who were passengers in the Mazda Demio motorcar, received multiple injuries and were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Two other passengers of the motorcar who were also injured, were treated and admitted in stable conditions.

Investigations continue into the incident.