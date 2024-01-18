Two dead after police chase in St Catherine Loop Jamaica

A chase, exchange of gunfire, and two men dead, that was the scene in sections of St Catherine on Thursday evening as police officers tried to intercept a motor vehicle.

When the dust settled, two men were shot and later died. They were reportedly travelling in the motor vehicle the police officers attempted to intercept.

Their identities have not yet been released, but according to the police, two guns were retrieved following the incident. The police also told Loop News that one of the deceased was a suspect in a recent killing.

The police said the Independent Commission of Investigations is aware of the fatal shootings.

Watch as Senior Superintendent of Police Christopher Phillips detailed what happened on Thursday evening.