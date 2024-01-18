Two dead after police chase in St Catherine Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Two dead after police chase in St Catherine Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

West Indies suffer crushing defeat as Australia clinch first test

NBA: Jalen Brunson scores 41 points, Knicks beat Wizards 113-109

Two dead after police chase in St Catherine

WATCH: Jolyan Silvera in handcuffs for a night ‘with the police’

Former MP Jolyan Silvera in custody as suspect in wife’s murder

Robotics programme at St Hugh’s Prep gets a boost

Nigeria beat Ivory Coast 1-0 to boost Africa Cup hopes

Briana Williams, Shashalee Forbes to compete in 60m at Millrose Games

Saving strategies for every income level

Teen charged after gun, ammunition ‘found under his bedroom flooring’

Friday Jan 19

17°C
Jamaica News

Cops say one of the deceased was a suspect in a recent killing

Loop News

5 hrs ago

Amateur footage of cops cornering suspected gunmen in Portmore

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A chase, exchange of gunfire, and two men dead, that was the scene in sections of St Catherine on Thursday evening as police officers tried to intercept a motor vehicle.

When the dust settled, two men were shot and later died. They were reportedly travelling in the motor vehicle the police officers attempted to intercept. 

Their identities have not yet been released, but according to the police, two guns were retrieved following the incident. The police also told Loop News that one of the deceased was a suspect in a recent killing.

The police said the Independent Commission of Investigations is aware of the fatal shootings.

Watch as Senior Superintendent of Police Christopher Phillips detailed what happened on Thursday evening.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

West Indies suffer crushing defeat as Australia clinch first test

Sport

NBA: Jalen Brunson scores 41 points, Knicks beat Wizards 113-109

Jamaica News

Two dead after police chase in St Catherine

More From

Jamaica News

NCB says centenarian’s losses refunded

$5 million reportedly invested by customer

See also

Jamaica News

Female motorist shot by gunmen on Washington Boulevard

Cops search for criminals who were traveling on motorcycle

Jamaica News

Teen charged after gun, ammunition ‘found under his bedroom flooring’

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition after a snap raid at his home by the police on Thursday, January 18.
Char

Sport

Australia set to win 1st test against West Indies early on Day 3

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia were set to force an early end to the first cricket test against West Indies after taking six second-innings wickets late on the second day at the Adelaide Oval on

Jamaica News

Noel Maitland’s trial re Donna-Lee’s murder set for April 2025

An April 7, 2025 trial date has been set for Noel Maitland, the police constable who is charged with the July 2022 murder of social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson.
The date was arrived at whe

Jamaica News

Woman booked for attacking female lawyer on Duke Street in ‘downtown’

Detectives from the Kingston Central police have arrested and charged 29-year-old Cassandra Brown of a Kingston 20 address with unlawful wounding and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm following

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols