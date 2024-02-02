Two dead after stabbing attacks in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Two dead after stabbing attacks in Trelawny Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

35-y-o detective constable dies at home after not feeling well

Females among 6 held during raid on Orange Street; illegal gun seized

Darwin Nunez an injury doubt for Liverpool’s match at Arsenal

Handgun-bearing suspect retreats after fish gun comes into play

Australia thrash West Indies by 8 wickets in opening ODI

Gun seized as cops carry out search at bar; one man arrested

Machete-wielding man injures woman in Portland

Two dead after stabbing attacks in Trelawny

NBA: Lakers stun Celtics without LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Cops name female person of interest re Melissa Silvera murder probe

Friday Feb 02

15°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Detectives assigned to the Trelawny Criminal Investigations Branch are investigating two separate stabbing murders in the parish capital on Wednesday, January 31.

The Falmouth Police reported that the first case occurred along Lower Parade Street at about 9:30 pm. According to the report, citizens stumbled upon 44-year-old Noel Nelson, a labourer of Waterlane in the parish, lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police.

On their arrival, Nelson was seen with stab wounds to his upper body and was assisted to the hospital, where he waspronounced dead.

Landscaper Joel Curry of Martha Brae, Trelawny, was stabbed to death in Water Square in the second incident. It is reported that at about 11:15 pm., Curry was at his fruit stall when an argument developed between him and a man.

The man left and returned with a knife, which was used to stab the now-deceased to his chest. Curry was assisted to the hospital, where he died whileundergoing treatment.

A suspect has been taken into custody; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

35-y-o detective constable dies at home after not feeling well

Jamaica News

Females among 6 held during raid on Orange Street; illegal gun seized

Sport

Darwin Nunez an injury doubt for Liverpool’s match at Arsenal

More From

Jamaica News

Bodies of mom, daughter found in Clarendon; ackee poisoning suspected

Police investigators in Clarendon are awaiting post-mortem reports to determine whether a mother and her daughter died from ackee poisoning as is suspected in Brandon Hill in the parish, based on a di

Jamaica News

Cop mowed down by vehicle on highway

See also

A policeman, Constable Rushane Lee, died from injuries he sustained when he was struck down by a vehicle on the North-South Highway late on Wednesday night.
Reports are that the policeman who was a

Jamaica News

New job recruitment platform hailed as a potential ‘game changer’

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr Dana Morris Dixon, has hailed the IKONWORK job recruitment platform as a potential game changer for the local labour market.
She n

Jamaica News

Mark Golding responds to announcement of Local Gov’t Election date

Opposition Leader Mark Golding on Thursday welcomed the announcement of the date for the long-awaited Local Government Elections.
The polls are set for February 26, with Nomination Day being Februa

Business

New partnership expands remittance options for Jamaicans in Canada

Jamaicans living in Canada now have an additional channel for sending remittances to their homeland, thanks to a recent collaboration between VM Money Transfer Services Limited (VMTS) and Remitbee Onl

Jamaica News

Over 100 JUTC buses to be repaired and returned to service – Vaz

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) will be embarking on a refurbishing programme to return over 100 units to service.
The plans are to be rolled out with just 175 buses available where betwee

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols