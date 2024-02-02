Two dead after stabbing attacks in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the Trelawny Criminal Investigations Branch are investigating two separate stabbing murders in the parish capital on Wednesday, January 31.

The Falmouth Police reported that the first case occurred along Lower Parade Street at about 9:30 pm. According to the report, citizens stumbled upon 44-year-old Noel Nelson, a labourer of Waterlane in the parish, lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police.

On their arrival, Nelson was seen with stab wounds to his upper body and was assisted to the hospital, where he waspronounced dead.

Landscaper Joel Curry of Martha Brae, Trelawny, was stabbed to death in Water Square in the second incident. It is reported that at about 11:15 pm., Curry was at his fruit stall when an argument developed between him and a man.

The man left and returned with a knife, which was used to stab the now-deceased to his chest. Curry was assisted to the hospital, where he died whileundergoing treatment.

A suspect has been taken into custody; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.