Two dead from fiery two-vehicle bang-up in St Elizabeth

26 January 2025
Two persons died as a result of injuries they sustained in a two-vehicle bang-up on the Hodges main road near Black River in St Elizabeth on Saturday.

The deceased are 46-year-old Gary Berry, a labourer of Crawford district, and Andrea Walters, a seasonal farm worker of Brompton, both in St Elizabeth.

Reports are that at about 12:05 pm, Berry was driving his motorcycle towards Black River when a Toyota Voxy motor vehicle that was being operated as a taxi reportedly veered into his path.

The motorcycle slammed into the side of the taxi, before bursting into flames.

Berry and Walters, the latter who was a passenger in the Voxy, sustained multiple injuries and were assisted to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

The driver of the taxi has been warned for prosecution.

The St Elizabeth police are probing the development.

