Two persons were killed during a traffic accident in Trelawny involving a truck and a bus transporting hotel staff in Trelawny Saturday morning.

The police have not yet revealed the identities of the deceased.

Reports are that nine other persons were also injured in the crash that occurred along the Braco main road.

Reports are that at about 5:30 am, the bus was transporting workers to Excellence Oyster Bay Hotel in the parish when the unfortunate incident occurred.