Two feared dead in fiery, four-vehicle crash in Runaway Bay, St Ann Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
2 hrs ago

Fatal Crash In Runaway Bay, St Ann

At least two persons are feared dead from a fiery motor vehicle crash in Pear Tree Bottom, Runaway Bay, St Ann on Friday.

The motor vehicle bang-up has resulted in a pile-up of traffic along the roadway, which is in close proximity of the Bahia Principe Hotel.

Preliminary reports are that two of the four vehicles that were involved in the collision burst into flames upon impact.

The occupants of at least one of the vehicles were reportedly trapped in the unit.

In videos obtained by Loop News, a bus is also seen partially over a small bridge.

Firefighters and the police are responding to the crash scene.

More information later on the developments.

