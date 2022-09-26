Two female among four held after illegal firearms seized in St James Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Two female among four held after illegal firearms seized in St James Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News

Four people were arrested and charged in connection with the seizures of two firearms in St James on Saturday, September 24.

They are 26-year-old Omario Henry of Grenada Courts, Cornwall Courts in St. James, 21-year-old Britney-Ann Malcolm, a customer service representative of Marcus Gravy Avenue, Rose Heights in St. James, 30-year-old Errol Downer, a mason of Cassava Walk in Albion, St. James, 25-year-old Allisia Hart, an entrepreneur of Cassava Walk in Albion, St James

Henry and Malcolm were arrested when joint police/military teams and the St James Operational Support team conducted an operation at about 6:00 am, at Grenada Courts in the parish.

During the search of a house, a .40 Taurus pistol and a magazine containing ten .40 rounds of ammunition were found in the closet of the bedroom.

See also

The pair of Downer and Hart are charged in relation to the seizure of a Browning single action pistol fitted with a magazine loaded with nineteen 9mm rounds of ammunition. The illegal items were reportedly found hidden behind a washing machine in a room of their house when lawmen searched the premises on Saturday afternoon.

All four will appear in Western Regional Gun Court. The date is being finalized.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols