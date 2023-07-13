Two females among suspected gang members held in big St James raid Loop Jamaica

Two females and a male who are believed to be members of the Only The Family gang have been taken into police custody following a major gun and ammunition seizure in Green Pond, St James on Thursday, July 13.

As earlier reported, the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) conducted an early morning operation, which led to the seizure of several weapons, nearly 500 assorted rounds of ammunition, and other contraband. These included:

* One AM-15 multi-calibre rifle

* One Omni Hybrid multi-calibre AR-15 rifle

* One KMA-15 multi-calibre rifle (modified)

* One Browning pistol

* One Glock 19 pistol

* One Hellcat pistol

*One hundred and ninety-two 5.56 rounds of ammunition

* Two hundred and seventy-three 9mm rounds of ammunition

* Other firearm paraphernalia, including working parts, magazines and holsters.

* Cash in Jamaican and United States currencies

* Several electronic devices

The identities of the persons who have been taken in custody are being withheld, pending further investigations by the police.

Meanwhile, the JAGTF and the wider security forces have stated that they remain resolute in the mission to dismantle gangs, rid the country of illegal guns, and prosecute criminals.

“You can play your part by reporting gangs, gunmen and guns by calling the JAGTF Tipline at 876-224-4483, Crime Stop at 311, or the National Intelligence Bureau at 811,” the police said in a release.