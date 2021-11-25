Two females die from COVID on Wednesday; 56 new cases reported | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, two COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,367.

The deceased are a 69-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew, and an 87-year-old female from Trelawny.

The separate deaths of two COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials.

There were 103 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 62,171.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 90,961.

Notably, the island recorded a 7.6 per cent positivity rate based on the samples tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 33 are females and 23 are males, with ages ranging from four months to 93 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (21), St James (nine), St Catherine (seven), St Ann (five), Westmoreland (five), Trelawny (two), St Elizabeth (two), St Mary (two), Portland (two), and St Thomas (one).

There are 34 moderately ill patients, 20 severely ill patients and eight critically ill patients among 817 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 174 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.