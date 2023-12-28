Two girls ages 12 and 14 reported missing; families left worried Loop Jamaica

A high alert has been activated for 12-year-old Alesha Goby of Bay Road, Little London, Westmoreland who has been missing since Wednesday, December 27.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, and is about 157 centimeters (5 feet 2 inches) tall. Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that Alesha was last seen about 12 midday in Savanna-la-Mar wearing a white sleeveless shirt, a multi-colored sweater, blue jeans pants, and a pair of black slippers.

All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alesha Goby is asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar police at (876)955-2536, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

At The same time an Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Mericate Richards of Laburnum Drive, Portsmouth, St Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, December 26.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 170 centimeters (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that Mericate was last seen at home about 6:30 pm, wearing a red dress and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mericate Richards is asked to contact the Waterford Police at (876) 988-1763, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.