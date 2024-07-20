Two gunmen fatally shot, cop injured in St Catherine shootout

A team of investigators is now in a section of St Catherine where two men were fatally shot during a police operation.

There are also reports emerging that a policeman was shot and injured during the shootout between lawmen and criminal elements.

The police officer has since been taken to hospital for treatment the full extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

Police sources are also reporting that one firearm was recovered during the exercise.

More details later as the Loop News team continue to track the development.