Two guns including high-powered rifle, seized in St Catherine raid | Loop Jamaica

A team of officers assigned to the Specialized Operations Branch seized an AK47 rifle, a 9mm pistol, and twenty-five rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation along Clayton Close in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Saturday, December 04.

Reports are that about 5:15 a.m., an operation was conducted at premises where a person of interest was being sought.

The man was found in a car with the pistol and eighteen rounds of ammunition. A search of the yard revealed an additional seven 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Minutes later, the assault rifle was found wrapped in a towel under a metal container.

The man was arrested and taken into custody. However, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.