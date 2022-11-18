Two guns seized during spot check in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

Two firearms and 47 rounds of ammunition were seized during a spot check along the Salt Marsh main road in Trelawny.

Reports are that at about 8:00 pm, on Thursday, November 17, a public passenger vehicle was searched and a bag containing two semi-automatic pistols, a Taurus, and a Canic 9mm pistol, each with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm cartridges and eighteen 9mm cartridges respectively. An additional twelve 9mm cartridges were found in the bag.

The police are encouraging persons to share information on illegal guns, gunmen, and gangs by calling the NIB tip line at 811, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

The investigations continue.