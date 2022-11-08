Two held after cops seize firearm and ammunition in Hanover raid Loop Jamaica

Two people now have 15 years or more hanging over their heads after they were arrested by the police during an operation that also led to the seizure of a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol in Hanover on Monday.

Police said three magazines and 20 rounds of ammunition were also confiscated during the targeted joint police/military operation.

Two people are now being questioned in connection with the find.

Their arrest comes two days after a two-week gun amnesty came into effect following the approval of the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction, and Regulation) (Firearms Amnesty) Order 2022 by the Senate.

The amnesty is slated to end at midnight on Saturday, November 19.

The government has also warned that the gun amnesty will, in no way, impede the police from carrying out their regular duties as if a person is caught with the firearm he will be charged the same way as he [would] be charged… the day after the amnesty”.

The Government said the amnesty is the last opportunity for those who hold or are in possession of illegal firearms or ammunition to avoid significant sentences and forms an important milestone in Jamaica’s fight against illegal guns.

He urged those possessing illegal firearms or ammunition to make full use of the amnesty.