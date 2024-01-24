Two held during raid on cooking gas/chemicals operation in Clifton Loop Jamaica

Two persons were taken into police custody during a multi-agency operation in Clifton district, St Catherine South on Wednesday.

The suspects were arrested for breaches of the Consumer Protection Act and the Trademark Act.

Members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC), the Proactive Investigations Unit, the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the St Catherine South Operations Team, acting on information, went to a home in Clifton district at about 9:30 am, where a cooking gas and other household chemicals were seen being sold in a major operation.

Part of an operation dealing in chemicals that was raided by a multi-agency team, including police personnel, in Clifton, St Catherine on Wednesday morning.

The authorities took the two persons in custody after conducting checks at the location.

The Clifton community featured in the alleged illegal sale of plots of land in the area by gangsters up to last year, which resulted in a demolition exercise of homes there back then.

More information to follow as details become available.