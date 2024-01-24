Two held during raid on cooking gas/chemicals operation in Clifton Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Two held during raid on cooking gas/chemicals operation in Clifton Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Politician Jolyan Silvera to appear in court Thursday re wife’s murder

Fifth suspect charged in murder of Paulwell’s daughter, her mom

‘Bob Marley: One Love’ premiere creates major buzz in Kingston

Liverpool oust Fulham to set up League Cup final against Chelsea

Two held during raid on cooking gas/chemicals operation in Clifton

GraceKennedy purchases Harbour Street properties

Racers Grand Prix set for June 1 at the National Stadium

Mali, South Africa and Namibia all reach Africa Cup last 16

Derrimon gives thanks for 25 years, kickstarts year-long celebrations

WATCH: Peter Bunting declares his bid for South Manchester seat

Wednesday Jan 24

24°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

A property in Clifton, St Catherine where a major operation was being conducted when it was raided by a multi-agency team, including security force members, on Wednesday morning.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Two persons were taken into police custody during a multi-agency operation in Clifton district, St Catherine South on Wednesday.

The suspects were arrested for breaches of the Consumer Protection Act and the Trademark Act.

Members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC), the Proactive Investigations Unit, the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the St Catherine South Operations Team, acting on information, went to a home in Clifton district at about 9:30 am, where a cooking gas and other household chemicals were seen being sold in a major operation.

Part of an operation dealing in chemicals that was raided by a multi-agency team, including police personnel, in Clifton, St Catherine on Wednesday morning.

The authorities took the two persons in custody after conducting checks at the location.

The Clifton community featured in the alleged illegal sale of plots of land in the area by gangsters up to last year, which resulted in a demolition exercise of homes there back then.

More information to follow as details become available.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Politician Jolyan Silvera to appear in court Thursday re wife’s murder

Jamaica News

Fifth suspect charged in murder of Paulwell’s daughter, her mom

Entertainment

‘Bob Marley: One Love’ premiere creates major buzz in Kingston

More From

Jamaica News

Nude woman attempts to disarm cop at SIA; taken to CRH for testing

The police are theorising that a nude Caucasian woman who was seen in a viral video attempting to disarm a policeman at the Sangster International Airport (SIA), has a mental issue.
She was whisked

Jamaica News

See also

Hotel chef shot dead near his workplace in Negril

The Green Island police are probing the murder of a chef who was gunned down near the hotel where he was employed in the tourism resort town of Negril, on Monday night.
The deceased has been identi

Jamaica News

Harry and Meghan attend Bob Marley biopic premiere in Jamaica

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, created a buzz with their unexpected appearance at the world premiere of the Bob Marley biopic ‘One Love’ in Jamaica on Tuesday, Ja

Sport

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews named T20I cricketer of the year

In the ICC teams of the year announcement, Hayley Matthews and Nicholas Pooran emerged as the sole representatives from the West Indies

Sport

Racers Grand Prix set for June 1 at the National Stadium

The Racers Grand Prix, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event, will host its 2024 staging on Saturday, June 1 at the National Stadium in Kingston.
Known globally as Jamaica’s foremost trac

Business

Poll: How do you plan to allocate your NHT refund?

The National Housing Trust (NHT) opened applications for the refund of contributions made in 2016 on January 1, 2024, and within the first three days, the NHT said it received more than 30,000 applica

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols