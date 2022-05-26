Two homeless families benefit from 10 homes for ’22 initiative | Loop Jamaica

This is a continuation of the stories shared recently of two mothers who received a big break from a private sector entity.

What started as a partnership between Boom Energy Drink and Food For The Poor (FFTP), has now blossomed into a long-term commitment to construct 10 homes in 2022.

Today, a resilient Cooke said she’s used every blow to build solid foundations in her six children – four now adults and the two youngest: sixteen and seven.

“[The] treatment I got, that’s why I have to stand out and be a good mother to my kids. What I did not get, I always try to let them have it, especially the one girl because she come out with eight subjects,” she proudly announced.

Cooke is looking forward to a home-cooked meal, prepared in their new home by her teenage daughter.

“I am living by faith, I am living by the grace of God. I have God with me and I have a roof over my head, I am so grateful, there is no way to describe how I feel,” she stated.

Still on cloud nine from FFTP gift, Cooke advised mothers in the predicament she was in or worse to “keep fighting, keep hoping, keep believing and trusting in God… just hold on,” she said.

The other recipient of the Boom and FFTP partnership was Kaydeen Cole -daughter of Stacey Rowe and Donovan Cole – who’s also eager for Mother’s Day.

She was excited to have a facility where she can comfortably prepare a meal for her hardworking mother without worrying about rain falling and the discomfort of going outside to cook.

“I plan on doing a special meal for her and I don’t have to worry about any interruptions – that means a whole lot”.

She was overwhelmed and unable to express how happy and at peace she is.

“It feels like a huge weight has finally been lifted off my shoulders. I never really saw us being in a house like this and now have breathing space and it feels good,” she shared.

Like Denise, Stacey is cognizant that she is one of the ‘blessed ones’.

“If you want something badly enough, you will keep on hoping, but while waiting, do not add to your situation, too many women move on to another man, get another child and they are worst off. Just wait.”